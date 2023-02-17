Global Refrigerant Market Share, Future Investment, Expansion Plan, Market Dynamics, 2023

Global Refrigerant Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Refrigerant Market was valued USD 23.42 billion in 2022. It is projected to grow to USD 43.12 trillion by 2030. This will be a 7.96% CAGR over the 2023-2030 forecast period.

A refrigerant is a compound that can be found in either a liquid or gaseous state. When combined with other components such as compressors and evaporators, refrigerant will absorb heat from the surrounding environment. Refrigerant is a substance that is used in heat cycles to transfer heat from one place to the next. Refrigerant is a gas at room temperatures. Generally found in almost everything that cools and sometimes in things that heat. Most commonly, refrigerants can be found in refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and fridges.

Cooling is required for food and delicate items that are transported over long distances. For transportation cooling, some refrigerants like R134A or R1234yf can be used. The refrigerant market is expected to grow because of increased demand in the transportation sector. Many medicines require cooling because of the presence crucial components. R134A or R1234ze are two of the most popular cooling refrigerants in pharmaceutical. Warehouse cooling can also be achieved by R448A and R449A. However, there are limitations to high-GWP refrigerants for use within the European Union.

Industrial and commercial refrigeration systems are used extensively to maintain temperature. Refrigeration systems are used in the food industry to preserve the freshness of food in stores, homes, and other areas that food is stored. It is also used for handling chemicals in the chemical industry. There is a growing demand for refrigeration systems that can be used domestically, which increases the market demand.

Many governments and agencies have imposed regulations to limit the use hydrocarbon refrigerants due to severe damage. The ozone layer is damaged by chlorofluorocarbon refrigerants. Many countries have taken the decision to eliminate the use of HCFCs and HFCs. They have also implemented restrictions on their consumption via a variety of protocols and rules. These regulations limit the growth of refrigerant markets.

The Refrigerant market report covers the Top Players:

Chemours

Honeywell

Mexichem

Daikin

Arkema

Linde

Navin Fluorine International

GFL

Dongyue Group

Zhejiang Juhua

Meilan Chemical

Sanmei

3F

Yuean Chemical

Ying Peng Chemical

Yonghe Refrigerant

Limin Chemicals

China Fluoro Technology

Segmentation of the Refrigerant Market:

These are the main product categories included in the Refrigerant market report:

HCFC

HFC

HC

Other

Application in the Refrigerant market report:

Air Condition

Automotive Air Conditioner

Refrigerator

Others

If you have any questions about this report, please contact us:

