TAIWAN, February 16 - President Tsai hosts state banquet for President Mario Abdo Benítez of Paraguay

On February 16, President Tsai Ing-wen, accompanied by Vice President Lai Ching-te, hosted a state luncheon in honor of President Mario Abdo Benítez of the Republic of Paraguay and First Lady Silvana López Moreira de Abdo at the Presidential Office following a welcome ceremony with military honors, bilateral talks, and the signing of a bilateral agreement. In remarks, President Tsai said that Taiwan and Paraguay will continue working to promote industrial exchanges and advance cooperation projects that benefit public well-being and bolster economic and trade activity, thereby enhancing our bilateral relations.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I still remember how I stood at this same place in 2018 and, on behalf of the people of Taiwan, conferred a decoration upon President Abdo Benítez in recognition of his tremendous contributions to our bilateral ties. Over the past few years, Taiwan and Paraguay have engaged in increasingly close cooperation, so I want to thank President Abdo Benítez for his support.

We have a shared goal of further deepening our economic and trade ties. Indeed, thanks to the efforts of our two countries, our bilateral trade has continued to grow during the pandemic, and last year even reached an all-time high of US$250 million.

Taiwan sent two missions to Paraguay last year in search of opportunities for investment and cooperation in areas including electric vehicles, information and communications technology, and new energy sources. In the future, Taiwan and Paraguay will continue working to promote industrial exchanges and advance cooperation projects that benefit public well-being and bolster economic and trade activity, thereby enhancing our bilateral relations.

Lastly, I want to thank President Abdo Benítez, First Lady López Moreira, and all the members of the delegation for coming all the way to Taiwan so that we can engage in in-depth discussions on matters of mutual interest. This coming July will mark the 66th anniversary of our diplomatic alliance. In Taiwan we have a good luck saying using the number six, "Hope all goes as smooth as six and six" (六六大順). So I would like to take this opportunity to wish Taiwan and Paraguay smooth and successful cooperation in the coming year.

President Abdo Benítez then spoke, thanking President Tsai and the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and conveying the respect and friendship of the government and people of the Republic of Paraguay. Expressing his pride at the substantial friendship and cooperation our countries have developed over the past 65 years, President Abdo Benítez said he is honored to be visiting Taiwan again.

President Abdo Benítez said that the relationship between the Republic of Paraguay and the Republic of China (Taiwan) exemplifies the saying "a friend in need is a friend indeed." He recalled how in 2018 President Tsai conferred Taiwan's highest honor the Order of Brilliant Jade with Grand Cordon upon him, and that during that occasion he was shown a photo of his father accompanying the then president of Paraguay on a historic visit to Taiwan 66 years ago – a visit on which our two countries established our steadfast diplomatic relations.

The best way to honor both this moment in our shared history and President Tsai's decoration, President Abdo Benítez said, is to do our utmost to further deepen our bilateral relationship and mutual assistance, so that we can work more closely to ensure our cooperation is reciprocal and integrated.

Just like their forebears, President Abdo Benítez said, they have had to make tireless efforts, working together to overcome many obstacles during the pandemic. And in the same way, he continued, they have made unprecedented achievements in Paraguay-Taiwan relations.

Noting that this is his last time visiting Taiwan as leader of his nation, President Abdo Benítez reiterated the Republic of Paraguay's firm commitment to the Republic of China (Taiwan) and his belief that, more importantly, we will continue to deepen our partnership. He added that although he is bidding farewell to President Tsai as president of Paraguay, he believes that Taiwan, its people, its presidents, and our two nations' histories will always remain in his and all Paraguayans' hearts.

Paraguay Ambassador Carlos Fleitas was also in attendance at the banquet.