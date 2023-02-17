Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 2400 Block of 18th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:00 am, the suspect approached an employee at the listed location. The suspect acted as if they had a handgun and demanded money from the register. The employee complied and the suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below: https://youtu.be/XVbVDxF_mRs

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.