Sustainable Future with Industrial Smart Motors Market Poised to Reach $1,809.1 Million Forecast by 2025

The industrial smart motors market is expected to reach $1,809.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.28% Forecast to 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial smart motors market refers to the segment of the global motors and drives industry that focuses on the development and sale of advanced, internet-connected motors used in industrial applications. These motors are designed to provide a high level of automation, connectivity, and real-time monitoring capabilities, which allow for better control, operational efficiency, and predictive maintenance.

The global industrial smart motors market size was valued at $1,207.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,809.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast by 2025.

The Smart motors are equipped with sensors and communication technology that enables them to collect and transmit data on their performance and the operating conditions of the equipment they are driving. This information can be used to optimize machine performance, reduce downtime, and prevent equipment failures.

Leading market players in the global Industrial Smart Motors Market include:

CG Global, Dunkermotoren GmbH, HSD SpA, Nidec Corporation, Reliance Precision Limited, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric, Somfy Systems Inc, TECHNOSOFT SA US Automation.

The industrial smart motors market includes a variety of motor types, such as AC motors, DC motors, and servo motors, which are used in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and robotics. These motors are designed to handle different power requirements and operate under different conditions, such as high temperatures, high humidity, and harsh environments.

The market for industrial smart motors is driven by the growing demand for automation and the need for better control and efficiency in industrial operations. The increasing adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is also driving the market, as it enables companies to connect their equipment and collect real-time data for better decision-making.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the Industrial Smart Motors market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the Industrial Smart Motors market.

The Industrial Smart Motors market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

The present market forecast is quantitatively examined to target the financial capability.

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Industrial Smart Motors market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Industrial Smart Motors market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

