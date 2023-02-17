Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market to Experience Substantial Growth of 743.37 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities, Growth Rate and Competitive Landscape

SYDNEY, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research recently conducted a qualitative study titled " Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market " which involved extensive analysis and reporting. The study was supported by a plethora of market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, which were thoughtfully presented across multiple pages for easy comprehension. The full analysis provided insights into the market that were informative and actionable.

The purpose of the Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions. This industry analysis report contains market data that can be relatively essential when it comes to dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. It also strategically analyses growth trends and future prospects. This market research report is a resource for getting current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2029. The recovered Carbon Black (rCB) market survey report also enlists the foremost competitors and gives insights about the strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) industry.

The recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market was valued at USD 124.32 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 743.37 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 25.05% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Over the last few years, there has been a growing desire for sustainable and environmentally friendly products in the vehicle and tire industries. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian automotive sector would grow from US$ 251.4 million in 2018 to US$ 282.9 million in 2026. As a result, the market growth is anticipated to accelerate by strong growth in the automotive industry over the forecast period.

Recovered carbon black is manufactured by the thermal catalytic decomposition process called pyrolysis; in which old tire rubber is recycled to produce recovered carbon black, which is further used to produce the new tires and rubber products. In the pyrolysis process different material are also yields such as oil and steel which are further utilized across construction, automotive and industrial applications.

Opportunities

Surge in Need for Eco-friendly Products and Research and Development

Furthermore, the need for green alternatives and reducing carbon footprints extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, manufacturers' continuous research and development will further expand the future growth of the recovered carbon black (rCB) market.

Competitive Landscape

The research promotes high-end commercialization and profit-steering opportunities, and it takes market dimensions and volatility into account.

This section of the report also focuses on accurately decoding the competitive landscape with astute high-end identification of frontline players, complete with an in-depth analytical study of their business choices and investment discretion, to ensure thoroughly impeccable investor participation and noteworthy growth prospects.

To ensure a smooth ride and hopeful business returns despite numerous odds and unprecedented hurdles, this research has carefully gauged facts pertaining to portfolio advancements, geographical presence, and other essential market details.

The Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Black Bear Carbon B.V. (Netherlands)

Klean Industries (Canada)

Radhe Group of Energy (India)

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (Sweden)

DVA Renewable Energy JSC. (Vietnam)

Bolder Industries Corporate (U.S.)

Wild Bear Carbon B.V. (The Netherlands)

Greetings Green Carbon (India)

Coordinated Resource Recovery, Inc. (U.S.)

SR2O Holdings, LLC (U.S.)

Drivers

High Demand Across End Users

The growing utilization of the recovered carbon black (rCB) across the various end user industries such as transportation, industrial, printing and packaging, building and construction and others is estimated to carve a way for the growth of the market. In the non-tire rubber business, recovered carbon black is commonly utilized as a reinforcing agent in the production of hoses, conveyor belts , seals, gaskets, geo-membranes, rubber sheets, and rubber roofing.

The expansion of the rubber industry will further propel the growth rate of recovered carbon black (rCB) market. Additionally, the abundant availability of recyclable tires will also drive market value growth. The expansion of the automotive industry is also projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Industry Research

Type

Grade

Application

End-User

Building and Construction

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the recovered carbon black (rCB) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth in this region is attributed to the increasing demand of primary carbon black in the rubber products. China is leading the growth of the Asia-Pacific due to easy production of the tiers and rubber products with primary black

On the other hand, North America is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the high demand of the primary carbon black in paint and coating products in the region

Table of Contents:

