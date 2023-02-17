Fitness Apps Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Nike, Inc., Google LLC., Adidas AG, Applico, LLC., Nexercise, Inc. and Azumio Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Fitness Apps Market was estimated at US$ 5.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 28.7 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 20.10% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. Owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, depression, anxiety, and other diseases along with growing general awareness.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/global-fitness-apps-market/8212

Market Drivers

Emerging cases of depression, anxiety, and diseases, particularly diabetes, are the primary factor behind the growth of the fitness apps market. In addition to this rising obesity, lack of active lifestyle and unhealthy diet is boosting the market. Geriatric people continuously require blood pressure monitoring, sugar control, and various disease-related monitoring. They can also benefit from fitness apps and simultaneously grow the market. Along with this, introducing artificial intelligence to the fitness industry helps ease client counseling and boosts the market.

The global fitness apps market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Type, Platform, Device, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global fitness apps market is segmented into:

Workout & Exercise

Diet & Nutrition

Activity Tracking

The workout & exercise segment dominates the global market with the largest market share. Obesity is the major cause of various health-related drawbacks, including cancer, heart-related disease, bone diseases, and diabetes. According to the June 2021 report from WHO, nearly 2.8 million individuals die each year from being overweight and obese. Moreover, the ease of getting good fitness or health-related consultation from the best coach or doctor across the globe is why the workout and exercise segment is the market leader.

Excerpts from ‘By Platform Segmentation’

Based on the platform, the global fitness apps market is segmented into:

Android

IOS

Others

The iOS platform dominates the market with the largest market share. According to Apple, they add new workouts and meditations every week, which vary from time ranging from 5 to 45 minutes. Also, its fitness app has a huge collection of about 3,000 workouts and meditations, giving the user a wide variety to choose. Data privacy is another concern most users are worried about. Companies such as Apple claim that their devices have strong encryption and regularly update security features to secure user data. Along with this, the smooth connectivity between the devices attracts most consumers to buy iOS devices and thus boosts the market.

Excerpts from ‘By Device Segmentation’

Based on end users, the global fitness apps market is segmented into:

Smartphones

Wearables

Tablets

Smartphones are the market leader in this segment. The major reason behind the leading position of the smartphones segment is the phenomenal rise in the global smartphone usage. Reducing the prices of smartphones and lucrative marketing initiatives by the sellers and manufacturers significantly support the high uptake of smartphones. Additionally, smartphones can be prioritized by avoiding expensive membership in the gym and clubs. The smartphone market is being boosted by the development of home workouts, persistently improving technology and the simplicity of getting diet consultations.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/global-fitness-apps-market/8212

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global fitness apps market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominates the global fitness apps market. The large share of North America in the global fitness apps market can largely be ascribed to growing awareness about fitness among the people. On top of this, after the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been more conscious about health and turned towards an active lifestyle, resulting in the widespread adoption of fitness applications. Along with being a technology giant, America has the largest number of people using fitness apps. Most people prefer fitness apps over gyms and clubs with their comfort from anywhere. Additionally, improved network connectivity, the advent of intelligent wearables, and increased government support towards healthcare digitization are major factors driving the North America fitness apps market growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global fitness apps market are:

Nike Inc.

Google LLC

Adidas AG

Under Armour Inc.

ASICS Runner App Inc.

Applico LLC

Garmin Ltd.

Nexercise Inc.

Aaptiv Inc.

Azumio Inc.

Noom Inc.

Jefit Inc.

Peloton Interactive Inc.

Fitness Anywhere LLC

Centr

Big Fit Girl by Louise Green

Obé Fitness

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities FITNESS APPS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Workout and Exercise Diet and Nutrition Activity Tracking FITNESS APPS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PLATFORM Android iOS Others FITNESS APPS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DEVICE Smart Phones Wearables Tablets

TOC Continued..

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/