Global Commercial Aircraft Nextgen Avionics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 17, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Aircraft Nextgen Avionics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market. As per TBRC’s commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market forecast, the commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market size is expected to grow to $3.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

An increase in air passenger traffic is expected to propel the growth of the commercial aircraft NextGen avionics market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market share. Major players in the commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market include Cobham Limited, Curtiss-Wright, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the commercial aircraft next-gen avionics market. Major players operating in the market are leveraging new technologies to sustain their position in the commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market. For instance, in September 2021, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of in-flight entertainment and communications devices launched a new, next-generation Ku-band antenna with ThinKom's VICTS (Variable Inclination Continuous Transverse Stub) technology. The antenna would link airplanes to Panasonic Avionics' global network of high-speed, high-bandwidth Ku-band satellites, placing capacity where it is most required to satisfy the expanding needs of airlines and their customers. Airlines can benefit from a variety of features such as gate-to-gate operations, increased speed throughput, improved aerodynamic efficiency, support for both LEO (low earth orbit) and GEO (geostationary orbit) satellite networks, and lower operational costs.

• By Systems: Flight Management System, Communication System, Electric and Navigation System, Surveillance and Emergency System, Collision Avoidance System, Weather System, Others Systems

• By Installation Stage: Forward Fit, Retrofit

• By End User: Regional, Narrow Body, Wide Body

• By Geography: The global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Commercial aircraft nextgen avionics refers to a collection of interrelated technology, communication system, and equipment that significantly alter aviation surveillance, navigation, and communications practices. It improves safety, reduces flight times, and lowers emissions by integrating several modern technologies. The main goal of commercial aircraft next-generation avionics is to assist pilots in maneuvering efficiently.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Commercial Aircraft Nextgen Avionics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market size, drivers and trends, commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market growth across geographies.

