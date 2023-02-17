Global Cold Pressed Oil Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Cold Pressed Oil Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cold Pressed Oil Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cold pressed oil market. As per TBRC’s cold pressed oil market forecast, the cold pressed oil market size is expected to grow to $40.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The rise in health awareness among individuals is expected to propel the cold-pressed oil market growth going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest cold pressed oil market share. Major players in the cold pressed oil market include Statfold Seed Oils Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Bunge Limited, Cargill Inc., China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited.

The development of innovative processes have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the cold-pressed oil market. Major companies operating in the cold-pressed oil market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, In April 2022, Botanic Innovations, a U.S.-based producer of highly specialized oils and powders from some of the most nutritious plants in the world, launched the NatureFRESH Cold Press Process, a naturally gentle and sustainable process. All of their seed oils and powders are extracted using this gentle, all-natural process. The NatureFRESH Cold Press processes the yields of seed oils in their purest form—no chemicals, no solvents, and no preservatives. Cool processing temperatures help to preserve the natural characteristics and powerful nutritional benefits of the seeds.

• By Product: Coconut Oil, Palm Oil, Ground Nut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soybean Oil, Sunflower Oil, Other Products

• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

• By Application: Food Industry, Agriculture, Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

• By Geography: The global cold pressed oil market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cold-pressed oil refers to a method of oil extraction where the oilseeds are crushed and pressed to extract oil. The entire process involves pressure and no heat and that is what makes the oil healthier than any other form. Cold-pressed oils are extracted from oilseeds including sunflower, canola, coconut, sesame seed, or olive without applying heat. The cold press method involves crushing the seeds or nuts and forcing out the oil through pressure.

