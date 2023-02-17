Acupuncture Needles Market - Competitive Landscape, Industry Insights, and Growth Opportunities

Acupuncture Needles Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐮𝐩𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is a growing industry that includes the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of acupuncture needles used in traditional Chinese medicine and other forms of acupuncture.

The global acupuncture needles market size was valued at $95.80 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $177.79 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The growth of the acupuncture needles market is driven by several factors, including increasing awareness and acceptance of acupuncture as a complementary therapy for various health conditions, rising demand for non-invasive and drug-free treatment options, and growing adoption of acupuncture by healthcare providers.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and pain-related conditions, coupled with a growing geriatric population, is expected to further drive demand for acupuncture and related products, including acupuncture needles.

The market is highly competitive and includes a mix of large, established companies and smaller, niche players. Some of the key players in the acupuncture needles market include Seirin Corporation, Suzhou Tianxie Acupuncture Instruments Co., Ltd., Cloud & Dragon, Asiamed, and Dongbang Acupuncture Inc.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Surge in acupuncture adoption for pain management, increase in gynecological disorders, and rise in health complications in aging population drive the growth of the global acupuncture needles market. However, increase in infections caused by usage of reusable needles and availability of alternative hinder the market growth. On the other hand, significant increase in adoption due to fewer side effects in comparison to medications and reduced dependency on medications present new opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on type, the disposable needles segment contributed to nearly 98% of the total share in terms of revenue of the global acupuncture needles market in 2018, and is estimated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to rise in awareness regarding infections and increase in safety concerns. The research also explores the non-disposable needles segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the highest market share of the global acupuncture needles market, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in preference for proper treatment. However, the acupuncture clinics segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to less waiting time required for treatment in clinics.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞

Based on region, North America is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in awareness regarding acupuncture treatments and opioid crisis. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue, contributing to more than half of the global acupuncture needles market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2026. This is due to acupuncture being a traditional treatment method for pain management in this region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Seirin Corporation

Empecs Medical Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Tianxie Acupuncture Instruments Co., Ltd.

AcuMedic Ltd.

Qingdao Great Fortune Co., Ltd.

AcuSupply Inc.

3B Scientific GmbH

Lhasa OMS, Inc.

Asia Med GMbH

Cogmedix, Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐮𝐩𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

By type, the disposable needle segment accounted for the highest market share of 98% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 48% in 2018.

By material, stainless steel segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

