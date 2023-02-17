Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of 11th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in the 2500 block of 11th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:33 am, the suspects, while driving a vehicle, struck the back of the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspects exited the vehicle, brandished firearms, and approached the victim. The suspects gained entry to the victim’s vehicle, took the listed property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a white Genesis G70. The vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.