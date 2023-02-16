Submit Release
Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1800 Block of 18th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the 1800 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:30 am, the suspects gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property and then fled the scene.

 

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:   https://youtu.be/nAa-uKpRArI

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

