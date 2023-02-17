Suspect Sought in a Voyeurism Offense: 3100 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Voyeurism offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:19 pm, the suspect used a cell phone to take a photo of a female victim while she was in a dressing room. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.