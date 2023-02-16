Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Inspection Application now on our Fire Prevention Portal

We have more information about the update to our Fire Prevention Portal.

For best results, it is recommended that you apply for your Smoke/CO Detector Inspection as soon as you sign your Purchase and Sale Agreement.

We require a minimum of 10 business days advance notice (not including weekends or holidays) to schedule an appointment date. All requests are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis and assigned based on first available appointment date.

Please do not submit multiple requests for the same inspection. We do not perform afternoon inspections in Allston, Brighton or East Boston.

Payment is now online and due prior to the scheduling of an appointment. You will receive an automatic email when your application has been accepted for intake and available for payment.

If you do not receive a confirmation that your application has been accepted or (after payment) an email with your scheduled appointment date, check your SPAM folder, if not there, contact us at the email or phone number below.

You must now allow 48 hours advanced notice to reschedule Cancellations must be 24 hours prior to inspection.

Please note:

MGL Chapter 148 sec 26F requires that sells of residential properties built prior to 1975 having 1-5 dwelling units obtain a Certificate of Compliance for Smoke Detectors upon sale or transfer. Properties built after January 1, 1975 or having 6 or more dwelling units are exempt from the requirements of 26F and are not inspected by BFD for smoke compliance.

MGL Chapter 148 sec 26F 1/2 require sellers of residential dwelling units regardless of the year of construction or number of units to obtain a Certificate of Compliance for Carbon Monoxide detectors.