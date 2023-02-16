Mayor Wu Announces Young Black Leaders Boston Cohort

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the opening of applications for Young Black Leaders Boston, the high school cohort of the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Advancement (BMA) Black Men Lead Boston program. This program is specifically for young Black men and boys in Boston’s high schools who want to become more civically engaged and leaders in their communities. Young Black Leaders Boston will include an 8-week spring course for 20 selected residents. Applications for the spring cohort open today and will close on March 1, 2023. To apply, please visit the Young Black Leaders webpage.

"Empowering and supporting Black men and boys across our neighborhoods is critical in building a Boston for everyone," said Mayor Michelle Wu. "This high school spring cohort will ensure that we are wrapping around more of our students outside of the school day, connecting them with community, city services and enriching opportunities. I'm looking forward to this cohort's impact and ask for all our partners to help spread the word about this application."

The Spring 2022 course of Black Men Lead Boston will start March 7 and end on April 18. The cohort will learn skills, knowledge, and practical experience through weekly hour-long sessions on how to organize their communities for social change. They will also meet with key City of Boston officials, members of the Black Men and Boys Commission, and alumni of Black Men Lead Boston to learn how to effectively navigate local government, access crucial City services, and ways to make an impact in their community.

"We are excited to launch this new program focused on engaging and supporting young Black male leaders across Boston's high schools," said Frank Farrow, Executive Director of Black Male Advancement. "As we start this next cohort of Black Men Lead Boston, we recognized that more spaces for young black males students to really build and connect with each other outside of the classroom were needed. I’m excited to see our young Black male leaders become more civically active in their communities."

The goal of this program is for each cohort participant to be in a better position to organize their communities for social change. The program’s sessions will be developed and facilitated by The Davis System LLC, which provides grassroots organizing strategy to individuals, organizations, and communities across the country. Sessions, developed by the Davis System LLC, will focus on developing civic leadership, organizing community, public communication, and more.

“Following the success of our inaugural Black Men Lead Cohort, it was very apparent the need to make sure we are engaging our young black men and boys earlier with the skills and training provided through the program,” said Anthony Davis, Jr., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Davis System, LLC. ‘It’s an honor to have the opportunity to continue to work with the Office of Black Male Advancement on the Black Men Lead Boston Program, and ensure we are building a culture of civic engagement with students in our city."

The Mayor’s Office of Black Male Advancement works to empower Black men & boys and to ensure they have equitable access to opportunities in the City. BMA also focuses on policies, programs, resources, and local and national partnerships aimed at improving the lives of Black men and boys across the City’s neighborhoods. Additionally, the office also directs and supports the efforts of the Black Men and Boys Commission and My Brother’s Keeper Boston.