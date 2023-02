Units have two bedrooms, one bathroom, hardwood floors, central air, a washer and dryer, and a security system.

40 TERRACE STREET: $250,000

To qualify, your annual income must be equal to or less than:

• 1 persons, $78,550

• 2 persons, $89,750

• 3 persons, $100,950

This unit is available on a first come, first serve basis.

If you have already applied for 132 Terrace Street, you must fill out an expression of interest form.

