New Online Features Make SAID Applications Simple, Quick and Accessible

CANADA, February 16 - Released on February 16, 2023

The Ministry of Social Services is now offering a new online application for the Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) program, making it easier and more accessible for residents to apply.

"The new client-friendly online application process is simple, convenient and accessible," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "SAID applicants will no longer need to visit a Social Services office in person to begin the process, enabling the ministry to process applications and connect clients to their benefits and services more quickly."

Online applications can be submitted 24 hours per day, seven days per week, at a time that is best for the applicant. The online system also gives new clients access to an online dashboard where they can easily upload documents or update their personal information. They can also sign up to receive text message alerts from the ministry regarding their file.

The new SAID online application process also supports the intent of new accessibility legislation (introduced in November 2022) to prevent and remove accessibility barriers for persons with disabilities. Clients who apply online will no longer be required to travel to their local Social Services office for in-person meetings, which reduces transportation and mobility barriers for those who need assistance or live in remote areas.

While applying online is the quickest and easiest way to access SAID benefits, applicants can also apply over the phone or in-person at a Social Services office. Assured Income Specialists are still available for help and support, including directly assisting Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) clients who may be interested in applying for SAID.

SAID is an income support program for people with significant and enduring disabilities. It offers clients a greater choice of services and fosters their participation in the community. For more information on SAID, and to access the new SAID online application form, please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/people-with-disabilities/income-support-for-people-with-disabilities.

Media RelationsSocial ServicesReginaPhone: 306-787-3610Email: mediamss@gov.sk.ca