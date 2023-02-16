Enjoy Fun Family Day Activities at Government House

CANADA, February 16 - Released on February 16, 2023

The Provincial Capital Commission invites visitors to Government House this Family Day for free, fun-filled activities that promote spending time together.

“Located in the heart of Saskatchewan’s Queen City, Government House provides a family-friendly public space that brings the past and present together,” Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said. “Everyone is welcome at Government House this Family Day to learn more about our great province and to participate in fun activities such as puzzles, puppet shows and board games.”

The Regina landmark will host free family day programming from 10 a.m. to noon and then 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023:

Wide Open Children's Theatre performance of a 20-minute puppet show of the fairy-tale Little Red Riding Hood, inside the Henry Newlands Ballroom.

Various board games and puzzles will be set up by the Escape Club in Sir Richard Lake Hall, named after Saskatchewan's third lieutenant governor, appointed in 1915.

Visitors will be able to explore the Amédée Forget Museum, which provides a glimpse of what life was like in the early 1900s.

Children ages 2-7 will be able to play in the Once Upon a Time Room that features a number of play areas with a wide variety of hands-on activities, toys, books, and play stations.

No registration is needed.

This Family Day, take some time to unwind and enjoy making new memories at one of Saskatchewan's best attractions. For more information, please visit governmenthousesk.ca.

Government House was built in 1891 and was once the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of the Northwest Territories. It has since had additions and rehabilitations. A wing of the building now serves as the official office of the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan. The remainder of the building is a public museum operated by the Provincial Capital Commission and hosting exhibits, educational programming and various events.

For more information, contact:

Kerri Ward DavisGovernment RelationsReginaPhone: 306-787-8544Email: kerri.warddavis@gov.sk.ca Cell: 306-520-8404