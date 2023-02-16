Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,477 in the last 365 days.

Enjoy Fun Family Day Activities at Government House

CANADA, February 16 - Released on February 16, 2023

The Provincial Capital Commission invites visitors to Government House this Family Day for free, fun-filled activities that promote spending time together. 

“Located in the heart of Saskatchewan’s Queen City, Government House provides a family-friendly public space that brings the past and present together,” Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said. “Everyone is welcome at Government House this Family Day to learn more about our great province and to participate in fun activities such as puzzles, puppet shows and board games.”

The Regina landmark will host free family day programming from 10 a.m. to noon and then 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023:

  • Wide Open Children's Theatre performance of a 20-minute puppet show of the fairy-tale Little Red Riding Hood, inside the Henry Newlands Ballroom. 
  • Various board games and puzzles will be set up by the Escape Club in Sir Richard Lake Hall, named after Saskatchewan's third lieutenant governor, appointed in 1915.
  • Visitors will be able to explore the Amédée Forget Museum, which provides a glimpse of what life was like in the early 1900s.
  • Children ages 2-7 will be able to play in the Once Upon a Time Room that features a number of play areas with a wide variety of hands-on activities, toys, books, and play stations.     

No registration is needed. 

This Family Day, take some time to unwind and enjoy making new memories at one of Saskatchewan's best attractions. For more information, please visit governmenthousesk.ca.

Government House was built in 1891 and was once the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of the Northwest Territories. It has since had additions and rehabilitations. A wing of the building now serves as the official office of the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan. The remainder of the building is a public museum operated by the Provincial Capital Commission and hosting exhibits, educational programming and various events.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kerri Ward Davis
Government Relations
Regina
Phone: 306-787-8544
Email: kerri.warddavis@gov.sk.ca
Cell: 306-520-8404

You just read:

Enjoy Fun Family Day Activities at Government House

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.