Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,428 in the last 365 days.

WVDOH prepared for wet weather

Page Content

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) road crews are ready to clean up if overnight rains lead to flooding and slides.
 
The National Weather Service was predicting one or two inches of rain in the Mountain State on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, into Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, leading to the potential for roads to flood or for fallen trees or mudslides to block the roads.
 
If that should happen, “Our first priority is to get the roads back open,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations. Once roads are open to traffic, the WVDOH will determine what repairs, if any, need to be made to keep roads safe.
 
Minor flooding was reported Thursday afternoon in Kanawha, Boone, Cabell, and Putnam counties in District 1. But District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth, P.E., said the fairly slow and steady nature of the rainfall was causing few problems so far.
 
But crews in District 1 and West Virginia’s other nine highway districts were prepared to deal with any road closures that might crop up overnight and into Friday.​​

You just read:

WVDOH prepared for wet weather

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.