World’s Tallest Digital Happy Presidents’ Day Message Lights-Up Paramount Miami Worldcenter - Stars & Stripes, Enormous Electronic Presidential Portraits Ignites Magic City Skyline

/EIN News/ -- B-Roll & Bites: B-Roll & Bites | Photos: Photos

Transcriptions Below

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s tallest digital “Happy Presidents’ Day’” Greeting is lighting-up the South Florida skyline at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper, in downtown Miami.

Appearing on the superstructure are the World’s Largest L.E.D. U.S. Flag, the World’s Most-Enormous Electronic Portraits of America’s First President, George Washington, and the nation’s 16th President, Abraham Lincoln.

The superstructure also glows with the gigantic illuminating image of the Seal of the President of the United States.

The 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Tower features the world’s most technologically-advanced animation lighting system.

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower lighting is a patriotic celebration of the 52nd annual Presidents’ Day holiday – honoring the nation’s 46 commanders-in-chief,” explains developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See), CEO of Florida’s Royal Palm Companies real estate firm.

Happy Presidents’ Day Message

Now through Monday night, the Paramount Miami superstructure is igniting the “Magic City” Skyline with the glowing phrase, “Happy Presidents’ Day.”

The image measures two-and-a-half football fields tall – if stacked vertically.

Largest L.E.D. U.S. Flag

The display transitions into the World’s Largest L.E.D. U.S. flag.

It is a pulsating patriotic stars and stripes salute to all 46 presidents of the United States.

Across the building’s 300-foot-wide Skydeck is a fluttering field of blue and five-pointed white stars.

Through the building’s 700-foot-tall center column are rippling red and white stripes.

Washington & Lincoln

The building then morphs into the biggest busts of U.S. Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Presidential Seal

The final tower lighting scene fills the rooftop crown with the olive branch and bundle of arrows-clutching America Bald Eagle Seal of the President of the United States.

World’s Most-Advanced Animation Lighting System

▪ Paramount features the world’s most-technologically-advanced Color Kinetics Lighting System.

▪ Consists of 5-miles of wires connected to 13,400 light emitting diodes (L.E.D.’s) embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass.

▪ Total operational power is 111.6 amps and 13,400 watts.

▪ Total lumen, which is the amount of light emitted per second, is 402,000.

▪ Estimated power bill, per night, is $34.

▪ Estimate based on the tower illuminating for a total of 160 minutes during an 8 hour period.

▪ The Lighting System Cost is $3-million.

▪ It took 12 technicians three years to design and install the lighting system

▪ The system can create 16.7-million color combinations.

▪ The Presidents’ Day display is as tall as two-and-a-half football fields – if stacked vertically.

▪ The lighting system is designed and installed by L.E.D. Smith, Inc. of West Palm Beach, Florida.

▪ L.E.D. Smith’s projects include landmarks, bridges and skyscrapers, worldwide, including, The Empire State Building.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter

Paramount is the 60-story, 700-foot, $600-million soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is America’s second-largest real estate development and is, currently, the nation’s biggest urban core construction project.

Miami Worldcenter is the city’s new residential, retail, dining, entertainment, hospitality, and transportation complex.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is America’s most heavily-amenitized luxury residential skyscraper.

The developer, Royal Palm Companies, touts it as, “a vertical country club.”

The building offers resort style pools, spas, lounges, conservatory, fitness center, boxing ring and indoor basketball, squash and pickle ball courts, and a soccer field.

The luxury condo tower features more than 530 high-rise residences and a dozen penthouses, priced from $750,000 to $10-million.

Jetsons-Style Flying Car Skyport

Paramount’s rooftop pool is designed so it can, someday, be converted into a Jetson’s-Style Flying Car Skyport.

The building’s Skydeck lounge can also be remodeled into an air transit passenger terminal.

Miami Worldcenter

The 10-city-block-long, 27-acre, $4-Billion Miami Worldcenter is composed of 11 skyscrapers, hotels, restaurants and retail shopping promenade.

The Brightline high-speed railroad Miami Grand Central Terminal is adjacent to Miami Worldcenter.

Brightline is America’s only privately owned and operated intrastate railroad.

It connects Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and, later this year will operate onto Orlando.

Departures Magazine describes Miami Worldcenter as, “The City-within-the-City-of-the-Future.”

Presidents’ Day History

President Lincoln’s February 12th birthday and President Washington’s February 22 birthday became the chronological impetus for the creation of Presidents’ Day.

Previously, from 1879 until 1971, the holiday was celebrated every February 22nd.

It was initially known as, “George Washington’s Birthday.”

In 1968 Congress enacted the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. It gave federal employees three-day weekends for all U.S. holidays.

The Act also shifted annual Washington’s Birthday observances to the third Monday in February.

Seal of the President of the United States

The Seal of the President of the United States is the principal coat of arms of the presidency, which was initially designed and used for sealing envelopes and stamping documents.

The circular seal is surrounded a gold ring and 50 white stars, representing 50-states.

In the center is an American Bald Eagle with outstretched wings.

On the eagle’s chest is a shield of blue with 13 red and white stripes.

In its beak, the eagle clutches a scroll with the national motto, E Pluribus Unum ("Out of many, one").

Above the eagle’s head is a “glory” emblem of 13 stars.

In its right talon is a bundle of 13 arrows.

In the eagle’s left talon is an olive branch containing 13 leaves and 13 olives.

Thirteen is the number of the original U.S. States.

The olive branch is a symbol of peace.

The arrows symbolize a strong defense.

The seal dates back to 1850 or earlier and was routinely used by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1877, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

The seal has been periodically updated, as more states were added to the union.’

Soundbite Transcriptions: Daniel Kodsi, CEO, Royal Palm Companies

#1: (05:20 – 5:43) On President's Day, we're gonna light-up Paramount Miami World Center with the largest digital display of the stars and stripes. We're gonna have an animation of President Lincoln and Washington. This is a great way for us to show patriotism here in Miami of the 46 presidents of the United States.

#2: (06:10 – 06:22) If you're coming from the airport or you're driving down the highway or you're coming-in on a cruise ship: you're coming-in on a train; from land, air, or sea; when you see the Paramount Miami Worldcenter, you know you've arrived to Miami.

#3: (6:24– 6:38)

When we were designing Paramount, and the lighting system, we realized we could do a multitude of variations of lighting; we could do animations; designs on the building; we could add messaging; and that's where we thought we could…we could really become a beacon for the City of Miami.

Soundbite Transcriptions: Zak Cooper, Technician, L.E.D. Smith

1 (06:40 – 07:09) The Paramount Miami Worldcenter features the world's most technologically advanced Color Kinetics lighting system, and it features 13,400 light emitting diodes, and they're embedded in these 10,000 panes of high impact glass. And, uh, you know, everyone always says, "Oh, wow, how much is the electric bill?" Because at night, it just shines over the whole city, it's super bright, everyone can see it for miles. And to be honest with you, it's only about 34 dollars a night.

#3 (07:10 – 07:39) So there's about 16 million different color combinations that can be custom-made from this laptop here, and we have about five miles of cable that connect everything together in the building. So you can really achieve any level of communication through this computer through any form of device by, uh, you have an app we developed that you can connect and control the whole building from the palm of your hand in your mobile device or a tablet or some sort.

Lighting Schedule

Friday, February 17, 2023 – Monday, February 20, 2023

Pre-Dawn: 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Sunset: 6:00 p.m. – 12:10 a.m. (after midnight)

Duration: 10-minutes at Top & Bottom of Every Hour.

Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News | 561.374.1365 | Bryan@Televisionews.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e292363e-02e5-4745-866f-0eac1ca3c7d4

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.