Green Tea Market to Grow at Highest CAGR of 8.04% by Forecast 2030

Growing demand for healthy and plant-based drinks among young population to maintain their health is expected to contribute to the green tea market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Green Tea Market by Type (Flavoured, Unflavoured), by Form (Green Tea Bags, Instant Green Tea Mixes, Loose Green Tea Leaves), by Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores/Specialty Stores, Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global green tea industry generated $14.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $29.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.04% from 2022 to 2030.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10981

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The advantages of green tea to health including weight loss & maintenance, high nutritional value, detoxification, & others and increase in spending on high-quality products drive the growth of the global green tea market. However, lack of awareness in rural parts of developing countries restrains the market growth. On the other hand, new product developments to fulfill the demands related to high-nutritional content in beverages and the emergence of new flavors create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

Unilever Plc.,

Tata Consumer Products ltd.,

Typhoo Tea,

Associated British Foods Plc.,

The Begilow Tea Company,

Tazo Tea Company,

Numi Organic Tea,

The Republic of Tea, Inc.,

East West Tea Company LLC., and Northern Tea Merchants Ltd.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global green tea market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of health issues such as obesity and health benefits offered by regular consumption of green tea. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 & 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7fd94674b3c6002a55f74450f8aafd10

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global green tea market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, green tea market size, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

-> By type, the flavored green tea sub-segment is predicted to have a dominating market share in the global market during the forecast period.

-> By form, the green tea bags sub-segment is predicted to have the highest market share in the global market during the forecast period.

-> By distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket sub-segment is predicted to have a dominating market share in the global market.

-> By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2021 and is projected to remain the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5317

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗠𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:

Hemp Tea Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hemp-tea-market-A31565

Organic Tea Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-tea-market

Kombucha Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/kombucha-market-A10962

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.