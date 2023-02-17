NORFOLK SOUTHERN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Norfolk Southern Corporation on Behalf of Norfolk Southern Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Norfolk Southern Corporation ("Norfolk Southern" or the "Company") NSC on behalf of Norfolk Southern stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Norfolk Southern has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern train derailed around East Palestine, Ohio, near the border with Pennsylvania, leaking toxins such as vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, benzene residue, and other combustible liquids. Norfolk Southern faces numerous lawsuits and investigations from regulators and individuals.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Norfolk Southern shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

