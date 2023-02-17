TJS Cognition, the company of renowned life coach and bestselling author Tony Jeton Selimi, announced the launch of his latest book, "The Unfakeable Code(R): Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms".

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - The new release by TJS Cognition explores the topic of self-acceptance, explaining to readers how embracing their true authentic self may allow them to live a meaningful and rewarding life. Tony J. Selimi, who has delivered over 20,000 hours of coaching and dedicated 30 years to studies of human psychology and potential, shares his proprietary life-transforming principles for creating breakthroughs in all areas of life.

More information is available at https://theunfakeablecode.com

TJS Cognition Releases Tony Selimi's Personal Growth Book, The Unfakeable Code

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/155033_78ed8948449a58bd_001full.jpg

The new book addresses a common problem experienced by many of today's professionals - the dependence of their self-worth on other people's opinions. According to Tony Selimi, this often stems from the fear of rejection or not fitting in and causes them to become people pleasers at their own expense, leading to suppressed emotions, anxiety, low productivity, and lack of self-love.

The life coach believes that any person can achieve unlimited growth and fulfillment, regardless of personal challenges, past trauma, and external events. The key to realizing one's true potential may be discovering and accepting their authentic self. His latest book encourages readers to find out who they really are and let go of the "false persona" imposed by the expectations of others.

"You want to know your true self that was uncontaminated when you were born, until the environment and world shaped you into forgetting about who you truly are," says Selimi.

By applying the principles introduced by Selimi in the new book, the author intends for readers to upgrade their mindset and bring their life in harmony with their true inner self. This may empower them to leverage their authenticity to make better decisions, improve their relationships with others, discover their higher mission, and create an inspiring vision for positive transformations.

The new book has already received positive reviews from readers, as well as experts in the field of personal growth and self-mastery, who praise Selimi's science-based approach and practical strategies. The Unfakeable Code® has also received the "Book Excellence Award 2022" in the category "Personal Growth and Development".

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://theunfakeablecode.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Alma Stasel

Email: info@tonyselimi.com

Organization: Tony J. Selimi - Life Strategist and Business Coach Specialising in Human Behaviour and Maximising Human Potential

Address: 4 Riverlight Quay, London, Greater London SW11, United Kingdom

Website: https://tonyselimi.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155033