Global Architectural White Marble Market Report 2022: Increasing Urbanization and Flourishing Construction Industry Fuel Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Architectural White Marble Market - Analysis By Type, By End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Architectural White Marble Market was valued at USD 626.79 Million in the year 2021. Increasing urbanization, industrialization, and disposable income in developing economies are estimated to have a positive impact on industry growth.

Further, the growing construction of housing spaces, shopping malls, offices, and other service spaces globally is expected to increase the demand.

White marble is frequently in demand because of its usage used in flooring, walls, roofing, columns, and exteriors in building and construction due to the rising demand for residential and commercial infrastructure. Additionally, white marble is a popular natural stone used in both residential and commercial construction, especially for architectural ones.

Based on the Type segment, the Natural segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Architectural White Marble market in the year 2027. The unique properties of the natural white marble make the pieces look un-identical and unique from one another enhancing the look of monuments and buildings falling under the various applications such as residential & commercial infrastructure, hospitality & hotels, offices, educational institutions, hospitals, religious places and other public places.

Europe is estimated to account for the maximum share in the global Architectural White Marble market followed by APAC and the Americas. Also, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.

The future of the natural stone industry including the market demand for architectural white marble does promise a lot of scope. As per recent trends, the enquiries have grown substantially owing to the concept of renovation and interior decorating and with more time being spent by people in their own homes and developing a need to upgrade their respective lifestyles.

The high demand from developing countries for residential and commercial infrastructure is propelling the building and construction sector's expansion. Additionally, the expansion of the construction sector has increased demand for building materials, including white marble, which is expected to drive the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of the Architectural White Marble market for the historical period of 2017-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the Architectural White Marble Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Architectural White Marble Market by Type (Natural, Artificial).

The report analyses the Architectural White Marble Market by End User- (Residential, Hospitality/Hotels, Hospitals, Public Places, Commercial).

The Global Architectural White Marble Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , Brazil , United Kingdom , Germany , France , Italy , China , Japan , India ).

, , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and by Product.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Indiana Limestone Company, Fox Marble Holdings PLC, Levantina, Kangli Stone Group, Antolini, Sinai Marble & Stone, Topalidis S.A, Temmer Marble, Best Cheer Stone Inc., Hellenic Granite Company.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Architectural White Marble Market: Product Overview

4. Global Architectural White Marble Market: An Analysis

5. Global Architectural White Marble Market: Segmental Analysis

6. Global Architectural White Marble Market By End User

6.1 Global Architectural White Marble Market by End User

6.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Architectural White Marble Market- By End User

6.3 By Residential, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

6.4 By Hospitality/Hotels, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

6.5 By Hospitals, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

6.6 By Public Places, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

6.7 By Commercial, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

7. Global Architectural White Marble Market By Region

7.1 Global Architectural White Marble Market by Region

7.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Architectural White Marble Market- By Region

8. Americas Architectural White Marble Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

9. Europe Architectural White Marble Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

10. APAC Architectural White Marble Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

11. MEA Architectural White Marble Market: An Analysis

12. Global Architectural White Marble Market Dynamics

13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Indiana Limestone Company

15.2 Fox Marble Holdings plc

15.3 Levantina

15.4 Kangli Stone Group

15.5 Antolini

15.6 Sinai Marble & Stone

15.7 Topalidis S.A.

15.8 Temmer

15.9 Best Cheer Stone Inc.

15.10 Hellenic Granite Company

