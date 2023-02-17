HPL Consulting Unveils YouTube Channel to Provide Retirement Financial Education For Business Owners and Individuals

Marietta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - HPL Consulting LLC is proud to announce the launch of its YouTube Channel in the first week of April. The channel will feature Founder Henry Levine providing financial education for business owners and individuals approaching retirement.

HPL Consulting has been dedicated to providing solid and practical retirement planning education for over a decade. Founder Henry Levine, who has extensive knowledge of financial planning for retirement and manufacturing, has earned a position on the Board of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance as the Gwinnett Chapter Director.

The videos on the YouTube Channel will focus on providing insight on topics such as second marriage complications, whether to convert to an IRA or Roth in retirement, and the type of beneficiaries that stretch IRAs exist for. As an independent, Henry is committed to providing unbiased financial planning advice and is not affiliated with any particular financial or insurance company.

"We all go through life's challenges and gain opportunities," Henry said in an interview. "As we get near retirement, many of these challenges involve financial and emotional decisions like what legacy we want to leave for our children, for the community, and for the special causes near our hearts. This involves thinking through financial decisions that will make a difference in how this will play out."

HPL Consulting is dedicated to providing valuable financial education for business owners and individuals approaching retirement. HPL Consulting is partnering with Tom Hegna to present on-demand educational webinars.

