Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Considers Judicial Nominations

HONOLULU, HI  ̶  Five nominees for Circuit Judge for the Circuit Court of the Second Circuit (Island of Maui) have been announced for consideration. Governor Josh Green, M.D. will nominate a successor to Richard T. Bissen Jr., who was elected Mayor of Maui County late last year.

The State Judicial Selection Commission transmitted the list of nominees to Gov. Green following a thorough review of the qualifications and backgrounds of all applicants.

The nominees are:

Ryan M.K. Anderson-Teshima is currently the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the County of Maui. He is a graduate of Southwestern Law School.

 Lance D. Collins is currently a Per Diem District Court Judge and a William S. Richardson School of Law graduate.

Michelle L. Drewyer currently serves as a Per Diem Judge, District and Family Court, Second Circuit. She is a graduate of Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

 Brandon K. Flores is currently an Assistant Administrator within the Child Support Enforcement Agency within the Department of the Attorney General. He is a graduate of the University of Hawai‘i William S. Richardson School of Law.

Erika E.G. Ireland is a Per Diem Judge of the District Court of the First Circuit, and a graduate of the University of Hawai‘i William S. Richardson School of Law. 

Governor Green must make his appointment within 30 days, or by Saturday, March 18, 2023. The public is invited to provide comments on the nominees via the Governor’s website https://governor.hawaii.gov/contact-us/contact-the-governor/.

###

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (808) 586-0120

 

Makana McClellan 
Director of Communications 
Office of the Governor 
Email: [email protected] 
Mobile: (808) 265-0083  

