Global Tampons Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2030 - Breaking Down of Stigma & Stronger Addressal of Menstrual Health & Management Provides the Foundation for Growth

Global Tampons Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tampons estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Radially Wound Pledget, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rectangular Pad segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

The Tampons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$459.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Breaking Down of Stigma & Stronger Addressal of Menstrual Health & Management Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market

How Big is the Target Market? Global Number of Women Aged Between 15 and 49 (In Million) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2026

Global Economic Update

Competition

Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

USA Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Germany Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

UK Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for 47 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Tampons: Overview, Types, Benefits Risks, Misconceptions & Market Outlook

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Manufacturers Up the Ante on Marketing Strategies

Natural & Organic Tampons Are the Flavor of the Day!

Sustainability Issues Drives Interest in Biodegradable Tampons

Favorable Demographic & Social Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Smart Tampons, an Area of Effervescent Activity & Growth

Online Emerges as an Attractive Retail Channel

