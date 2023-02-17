Safe Money Solutions Unveils New Retirement and Legacy Planning Solutions

Cedar Rapids, Iowa--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Safe Money Solutions, a leading financial services firm specializing in income planning, tax-free retirement and legacy planning, announced the unveiling of their holistic retirement planning aimed at helping individuals and families build and transfer wealth in a safe and favorable manner.

The solution leverages strategies and technology from income planning, legacy planning and tax-free retirement strategies to ensure that clients' wealth is protected and efficiently transferred to their loved ones and future generations. Safe Money Solutions recognizes the importance of legacy planning and has developed this solution to make the process easier, more efficient and less complex for clients.

"We understand that leaving behind a legacy for loved ones is an important goal for many individuals," said Michael Clanin, CEO of Safe Money Solutions. "Our innovative legacy planning solution is designed to help clients transfer their wealth in the most favorable manner. We find that when clients come to us, they are taking on 100% of the risk. We work with clients and other professions to transfer 100% of risk from them personally and put the risk on others."





Michael Clanin

Safe Money Solutions' legacy planning solution offers a comprehensive suite of services, including estate planning, income planning, wealth building, wealth transfer planning, and wealth protection strategies. The solution also offers clients the opportunity to use a variety of tools and resources to help them make informed decisions about their retirement, wealth building and legacy planning needs.

The firm's team of experts has a deep understanding of the complex laws and regulations surrounding legacy planning and is dedicated to helping clients navigate these challenges. They also provide personalized guidance and support throughout the entire legacy planning process, ensuring that clients have peace of mind knowing that their wealth is in good hands.

With the unveiling of this new legacy planning solution, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing innovative and comprehensive financial services to its clients.

About Safe Money Solutions

Safe Money Solutions is a leading financial services firm. The company provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to help individuals and families achieve financial goals.

Contact:

Michael L Clanin

info@safemoney123.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155182