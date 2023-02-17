Global Game Engine Market Report 2022: AR and VR Continue to Create Opportunities in the Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Game Engine Market - Analysis By Game Type (2D, 3D, Others), Device (PC, Console, Mobile, Others), Application, End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Game Engine Market was valued at USD 2.77 Billion in the year 2021. The growing popularity of virtual gaming in recent years has resulted in accelerated development of the game engine market. The growing popularity of e-sports and the increasing number of gamers globally are expected to drive demand for the market globally.

Also, the development of technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) is the key driver of the gaming engine business. An increasing number of game developers and adoption of the game engine in industries such as media & entertainment and the automotive industry is creating a high demand for game engine which in turn drives the growth of the game engines market.

Based on the Game Type segment, 3D segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Game Engine market in the year 2028. 3D games are more complex for game developers, and high performance is harder to achieve. Also, the pipelines are more complicated to develop and maintain in 3D games. Unlike 2D games in which the animations have just a film strip of frames with possibly different positions for each frame, in 3D games, game developers need to deal with separate animation assets, bones, skinning, etc. Hence, all such requirements have triggered the demand for game engines for developing 3D games over the years exponentially.

APAC region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Game Engine market followed by APAC & Americas. In the Asia Pacific area, the market for gaming engines is predicted to increase significantly. One of the major players in the market is from the Asia Pacific. The key reasons for this region's market growth are expanding technological capabilities and rising demand, particularly from China and Japan.

The global market for game engines is anticipated to increase as a result of the expanding gaming industry. Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing number of mobile gaming applications will accelerate market growth. Additionally, rising consumer spending on apps is anticipated to fuel market expansion for gaming engines. Also, the worldwide game engine market is anticipated to increase as a result of enhanced infrastructure, including better broadband and Wi-Fi connections, advanced graphics, and improved computational power at reduced prices.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Game Engine market for the historical period of 2017-2021, estimates of 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The Global Commercial Water Purifier Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , Brazil , United Kingdom , Germany , France , Italy , China , Japan , India ).

, , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Unity Technologies, Playtech PLC, Silicon Studio Corporation, Epic Games, Crytek, Valve Corporation, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Game Creators, GameSalad, Unigine Company.

Key Target Audience:

Gaming Industry Players

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Game Engine Market: Product Overview

4. Global Game Engine Market: An Analysis

5. Global Game Engine Market: Segment Analysis By Game Type

5.1 Global Game Engine Market by Game Type

5.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Game Engine Market- By Game Type

5.3 By 2D, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

5.4 By 3D, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

5.5 By Other, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

6. Global Game Engine Market By Device

6.1 Global Game Engine Market: Segment Analysis By Device

6.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Game Engine Market- By Device

6.3 By PC, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

6.4 By Console, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

6.5 By Mobile, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

6.7 By Other, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

7. Global Game Engine Market: Analysis By Application

7.1 Global Game Engine Market by Application

7.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Game Engine Market- By Application

7.3 By Gaming & Entertainment, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

7.4 By Animation, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

7.5 By Automotive, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

7.6 By Other, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

8. Global Game Engine Market: Analysis By End User

8.1 Global Game Engine Market By End User

8.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Game Engine Market- By End User

8.3 By Game Development Companies, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

8.4 By Independent Developers, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

9. Global Game Engine Market: Analysis By Region

10. Americas Game Engine Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)

11. Europe Game Engine Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)

12. APAC Game Engine Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)

13. MEA Game Engine Market: An Analysis

14. Global Game Engine Market Dynamics

15. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

16. Competitive Landscape

17. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

18. About the Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1hsf2b-game?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets