Biocides Market to Garner $20.7 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 6.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Biocides Market Future Growth with Technology and Current Trends 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nd user, the agriculture segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the total market in 2019, and is expected to maintain the dominant position throughout the forecast period. Increase in demand for crop protection and advancement in products such as biocides from the agriculture sector boost the growth of the segment. However, the personal care, home care and pharmaceutical segments are expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the increase in demand for biocides from the personal care applications such as hair care, skin care, oral care, toiletries, and others drives the growth of the segment.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the market in 2019-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, contributed to around two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, the region is also anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the large number of key players and availability of the manufacturing facilities in this region. Furthermore, increase in use of biocides in the preservatives in food & beverage applications fuels the growth of the biocide market in this region.

Leading market players:

• Berkshire Hathaway

• BASF SE

• DuPont

• Kerry

• Solvay SA

• Lonza Group AG

• Lanxess AG

• Thor Group Limited

• Clariant AG

• Corbion N.V.

• Kemin Industries, Inc.

• Nouryon

