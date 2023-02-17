Neurological Disorders Drive the Wireless Brain Sensors Market 2023: Opportunities and Challenges

Wireless Brain Sensors Market size

Significant breakthrough advancements and growing prevalence of traumatic brain injuries drive the growth of the global wireless brain sensors market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Wireless Brain Sensors Market Size was Valued at USD 677.8 million in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 1.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031

Wireless brain sensors are devices that are designed to monitor and record electrical activity in the brain using wireless technology. These sensors can be used to measure various parameters such as brain waves, neural activity, and other physiological indicators, and are used for a variety of purposes, including medical diagnostics and research.

Wireless brain sensors are used in a variety of applications, including diagnosing and monitoring conditions such as epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease, as well as studying brain function in healthy individuals. They offer several advantages over traditional wired brain sensors, including greater patient comfort and mobility, easier data collection, and reduced risk of infection or injury.

What Are the Market Drivers for Wireless Brain Sensors?

• The market drivers for wireless brain sensors include a combination of factors related to advances in technology, changes in healthcare practices, and increasing demand for more effective treatments for neurological disorders. Some of the key market drivers include:

• Rising prevalence of neurological disorders: The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease is driving demand for improved diagnostic and treatment options, which is fueling the growth of the wireless brain sensor market.

• Technological advances in wireless technology: Advances in wireless technology have made it possible to develop more sophisticated and reliable wireless brain sensors, which are more accurate and less invasive than traditional wired sensors.

• Increasing use of wearables: The growing popularity of wearables and other mobile health technologies is driving demand for wireless brain sensors that can be integrated into these devices, allowing patients to monitor their brain activity and track their health data in real time.

• Rising demand for home healthcare: With an aging population and a growing focus on cost-effective healthcare solutions, there is a growing demand for home healthcare services. Wireless brain sensors can be used in the home setting, allowing patients to receive continuous monitoring and treatment without the need for hospitalization.

• Increasing investment in research and development: As the potential applications for wireless brain sensors continue to expand, there is a growing investment in research and development by both private and public organizations. This is leading to the development of new and innovative wireless brain sensor technologies, which are further driving the growth of the market.

Top Key Players of Wireless Brain Sensors

• Emotiv Inc.

• Brain Scientific

• Advanced Brain Monitoring

• Masimo Corporation

• Neuronetrix Solutions, LLC

• Quantum Sensors

• the brain resource company

• Neurosky Inc.

• neuroelectrics.

Wireless Brain Sensors Market Segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

The global wireless brain sensors market is analyzed across product type, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By product type, the EEG devices segment held more than one-third of the global wireless brain sensors market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The MEG devices segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.1% throughout the forecast period. The sleep monitoring devices segment is also assessed through the study.

By application, the others segment held nearly three-fourths of the global wireless brain sensors market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The Alzheimer's disease segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 12.3% throughout the forecast period. The traumatic brain injury, epilepsy, and sleep disorders segments are also analyzed in the report.

By end-user, the research and academic institute segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global market share in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The others segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The hospitals and homecare settings segments are also assessed through the study.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the global wireless brain sensors market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. LAMEA, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Asia-Pacific and Europe.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

