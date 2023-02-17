Exploring the Orthopedic Implants Market 2023: Restoring Movement, Enhancing Lives

MRI Coils market size

Surge in prevalence of orthopedic diseases, advancements in the sector of orthopedic implants, and rise in adoption worldwide drive the growth of the market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Orthopedic Implants Market Size was Valued at USD 45.05 billion in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 68.80 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2030.

Orthopedic implants are medical devices designed to support or replace damaged bones, joints, or other musculoskeletal tissues. These implants are used in orthopedic surgeries to treat various conditions, such as fractures, bone deformities, osteoporosis, and other bone and joint disorders. The implants can be made of a variety of materials, including metals, ceramics, and polymers, and are designed to be compatible with the body's natural tissues. They can be temporary or permanent, depending on the patient's condition and the type of implant used. Orthopedic implants are an important tool in improving patient mobility, reducing pain, and enhancing overall quality of life.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬?

There are many types of orthopedic implants, including:

• Plates and screws: These are used to hold broken bones together during the healing process.

• Rods and pins: These are used to stabilize bones and joints, especially in the spine.

• Joints: These include artificial hip, knee, and shoulder joints used in joint replacement surgery.

• Wires and cables: These are used to hold broken bones together or to anchor soft tissues in place.

• Intramedullary nails: These are long, metal rods that are inserted into the marrow canal of long bones, like the femur, to stabilize fractures.

• Bone grafts: These are pieces of bone or synthetic material used to help grow new bone or replace damaged bone.

• Prostheses: These are artificial limbs, including hands, arms, and legs.

• Spacers: These are used to maintain the correct distance between bones, usually in the spine.

• Screws and plates for the spine: These are used to stabilize the spine after spinal fusion surgery.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬?

The market drivers for orthopedic implants include:

• Rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders: The growing number of orthopedic disorders such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and bone fractures are driving the demand for orthopedic implants.

• Increasing aging population: The increasing aging population is driving the demand for orthopedic implants, as the elderly are more prone to orthopedic disorders.

• Technological advancements: The increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as 3D printing, robotics, and minimally invasive surgeries is driving the growth of the orthopedic implants market.

• Rising demand for customized orthopedic implants: The increasing demand for customized orthopedic implants is driving the growth of the market. Customized orthopedic implants are designed to fit the specific needs of individual patients.

• Increasing awareness about the benefits of orthopedic implants: The rising awareness about the benefits of orthopedic implants, such as improved quality of life and increased mobility, is driving the growth of the market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬

• Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

• Stryker Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• NuVasive, Inc.

• Medtronic Plc

• CONMED Corporation

• Smith and Nephew Plc.

• DJO Finance LLC

• Arthrex, Inc.

• Globus Medical Inc.

𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global orthopedic implants market based on product, type, biomaterial, and region.

Based on product, the reconstructive joint replacements segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the orthobiologics segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on type, the knee segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the total share of the global orthopedic implants market, and is expected to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the spine segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

