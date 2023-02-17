EV PowerHouse, in Australia, Stocks Up a Wide Range of Electric Vehicle Chargers
EV PowerHouse sells a variety of EV chargers, including portable, in-home, smart range, RFID and OCPP charging units.
Another vendor was recommended to me by my car dealer. They never answered the phone and were slow to unresponsive with emails. I phoned EV Powerhouse who answered the phone and my queries promptly. ”ALEXANDRIA, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With fuel prices on the rise, many Australians are investing in electric vehicles these days. Owning an electric car is a wise choice. Compared to petrol-powered cars, EVs are far better. They are reliable and now widely accessible. Additionally, they are affordable, simple to maintain, and environmentally friendly. However, many consumers are still cautious because they think charging these vehicles at public charging booths is a time-consuming task.
— Christine Bell
The good news is that Australian suppliers like EV PowerHouse are catering to the demands of efficient and easy-to-use home charging stations. Owning a home EV charger is the best move to fully enjoy an EV.
On average, with a Level 2 charger, it takes about four to six hours to fully charge an EV. And occasionally, people may find themselves in situations where they are running low on battery and do not have a charger installed at home, so they have to go to a public charging station. What if there is a queue at the charging station? Is it really convenient for drivers to wait in the car for six hours at a public charging station? The same scenario is much more manageable with portable electric vehicle chargers that allow people to charge their vehicles anytime, anywhere. Clearly, the convenience of a home charging station cannot be matched by a public charging station.
An electronic vehicle's battery is comparable to a smartphone's battery. Over time, it starts to lose its effectiveness. Its battery storage capacity is also decreased by continuous use and charging. It is advised to have a nearly full battery rather than a few hours of taps at a public charging station to reduce battery deterioration. The best solution for this kind of charging scenario is to have an EV charger at home. Sellers like EV PowerHouse sell powerful EV chargers such as Wallbox Pulsar Plus 22kW. It is available with various charging cables and is solar optimized so that it can charge any electric car up to 22 kW. Pulsar Plus is certified water and dust resistant with IP54 and IK08 protection ratings, allowing for safe installation indoors or outdoors. EV PowerHouse trades in EV charging stations that work for all Type 2 socketed electric cars and offer rapid stable charging compatible with models from Audi, BMW, BYD, MG, Tesla, Nissan, Renault, Volkswagen, Kia, Mercedes, Peugeot, Hyundai, Fiat, Porsche, Toyota, and more.
“Another vendor was recommended to me by my car dealer. They never answered the phone and were slow to unresponsive with emails. I phoned EV Powerhouse who answered the phone and my queries promptly. My unit was delivered within 2 days.”
Even a home with an EV charger has a higher appraisal value. It makes the house future-proof, particularly in light of growing awareness of the sustainability of EV ownership. Since more and more people are interested in electric vehicles, buyers who already own an EV naturally prefer homes that are equipped with an EV charger station.
Smart charging is another emerging concept in the field of electronic vehicles. By revealing insights about charging behaviour and energy use, it enhances the user experience and gives drivers more control over the charging process. It can also aid in cost optimization by facilitating better-informed judgements about when and how to charge. A smart charger has connectivity that opens the door to a host of advantages, from better control and visibility to automatically balancing energy use and, in the future, even electricity storage.
Owners of electric vehicles can pay a one-time flat fee to an EV charger distributor such as EV PowerHouse and receive unlimited energy from the same source that keeps their home warm and their refrigerator cool, as opposed to regularly purchasing battery power from a third party. Even if there might be a slight increase in electricity costs, avoiding many trips to public charging stations will still allow individuals to save time and money.
While the precise features of smart chargers can vary widely, they all share the capacity to create a wireless connection between a car and a station. This is made possible by software that is included in the charging station, and it is typically accompanied by an internet connection that enables remote control of the charger via a smartphone app. For example- the Smart Mini EV Wallbox Charger is available for sale on the easy-to-navigate site of EV PowerHouse. This smart EV charger can be controlled using wi-fi through the state-of-the-art app. The connectivity in smart chargers opens up a slew of possibilities for improving the charging process, such as:
Portable electric chargers let users plan their car charging sessions. Scheduled charging during off-peak hours saves a lot of money in the long run.
On top of the extra cost of charging during peak times, leaving a car on the charger can be detrimental to its long-term battery health. EV batteries, like all lithium-ion batteries, age with every charge-discharge cycle, and lose some of their capacity over time. By setting a start time and maximum charge level, smart chargers, from brands such as EV PowerHouse, can ensure the electric vehicle is charged cost-effectively and in a way that maximizes its battery lifespan.
Another benefit of owning a smart charging station is that it can usually be updated remotely, thanks to its built-in internet connection. Not only can this add new features or improve existing ones after people have bought the charger, but it can also safeguard privacy and data protection by ensuring the charger has the latest security patches.
The ability to monitor a charger remotely is not only beneficial for normal operation, but it can also be of great value for troubleshooting errors when something goes wrong. Thanks to the connectivity enabled by a smart charger, drivers can be notified immediately of issues with charging and can take steps to correct it remotely.
Having an electric charger gives drivers control of when to charge. There is no need to rely on public charging stations. This ends the countless days and wasted hours lining up and waiting for the EV to be charged. Electric car owners can easily purchase their choice of chargers from distributors like EV PowerHouse. They have a vast range of superior-quality chargers at reasonable prices.
Established in 2021 and running in the middle of Sydney, EV Powerhouse is a proudly Australian company. Both a fascination with the future of mobility and a growing passion for the environment have fuelled the growth of EV Powerhouse. Their goal is to give their customers the freedom to move in an easy, eco-friendly, long-lasting, and secure way. EV PowerHouse is one of the largest specialised supplier chains in Australia for EV chargers. They stock a variety of products, from in-home chargers to portable smart chargers.
