MRI Coils Market 2023: Growing Demand for High-Quality Imaging to Drive Growth

MRI Coils Market

Rise in number the number of chronic diseases such as cancer, technological advancement in healthcare sector leads to the growth of the market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title MRI Coils Market Size was Valued at USD 525.6 million in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 1.06 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

MRI coils, also known as radiofrequency (RF) coils, are specialized devices that are used to capture and transmit the radio waves that are generated during an MRI scan. The coils are designed to pick up the electromagnetic signals produced by the protons in the body's tissues as they are excited by the magnetic field generated by the MRI machine. The signals are then converted into images by a computer, which are used by doctors to diagnose and treat a wide range of medical conditions. Different types of MRI coils are used to capture images of different parts of the body, such as the brain, spine, and joints.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐑𝐈 𝐂𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐬?

There are several types of MRI coils used for different applications. Some common types of MRI coils include:

• Surface coils: These coils are used to obtain high-resolution images of specific body parts such as the head, spine, or extremities. Surface coils are placed on or near the body part of interest and are highly sensitive to the magnetic field, allowing for detailed images of the area.

• Volume coils: These are larger coils that are used to image larger body areas, such as the chest, abdomen, or pelvis. They are designed to generate a homogeneous magnetic field over a large area.

• Phased-array coils: These are a type of surface coil that is composed of multiple small coils that can be electronically combined to improve image quality and increase signal-to-noise ratio.

• Birdcage coils: These are volume coils that are commonly used for head and brain imaging. They are shaped like a cylinder and consist of a series of conductive rings that generate a uniform magnetic field.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐑𝐈 𝐂𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐬?

The market drivers for MRI coils include:

• Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: With the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and cardiovascular diseases, the demand for MRI scans is increasing. This is driving the demand for MRI coils, which are an essential component of the MRI syste

• Advancements in MRI technology: The development of new and advanced MRI systems and techniques is driving the demand for high-quality and specialized MRI coils. As the technology advances, the demand for specialized coils is expected to grow.

• Growing demand for diagnostic imaging: The demand for diagnostic imaging is increasing, driven by the aging population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and the need for early disease diagnosis. MRI is one of the most preferred diagnostic imaging techniques, and the increasing demand for MRI scans is driving the demand for MRI coils.

• Increasing adoption of MRI in research applications: MRI is widely used in research applications such as drug development and preclinical studies. The increasing adoption of MRI in research is driving the demand for specialized MRI coils, which are used for specific research applications.

• Growing demand for portable MRI: Portable MRI systems are gaining popularity due to their convenience and ease of use. The demand for portable MRI systems is driving the demand for compact and lightweight MRI coils that can be easily transported and installed.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐑𝐈 𝐂𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐬

• Canon Inc.

• SCANMED LLC

• ESAOTE SPA

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• MONTERIS MEDICAL

• AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP

• MR INSTRUMENTS INC

• RAPID MR INTERNATIONAL

• SIEMENS AG

𝐌𝐑𝐈 𝐂𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Type, the radiofrequency coil segment held more than three-fourths of the global MRI coils market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period. The gradient coils segment is also analyzed in the study.

By Application, the neuro and spine segment garnered around one-third of the total MRI coils market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The cardiovascular segment, simultaneously, would project the fastest CAGR of 8.3% throughout the forecast period.

By End-user, the hospitals and clinics segment held nearly fourth-fifths of the global MRI coils market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated around one-third of the global MRI coils market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would portray the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

