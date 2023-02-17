Entrepreneur Danny Calderin, Owner of ToTo Entertainment, Hosts Las Vegas' Premier Open Mic in Downtown Fremont Venue
EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas local entrepreneur Danny Calderin, is taking the city's open mic scene by storm with his bi-weekly showcase of local talent. Held at Downtown Fremont venue, 700 Fremont (700 Fremont Street, Las Vegas NV 89101), ToTo Entertainment's open mic night is quickly becoming the go-to spot for aspiring artists and music lovers alike. With a welcoming atmosphere, top-notch sound system, and Las Vegas renowned DJ, DJ Mixxwell running the sounds... performers and audiences alike can't get enough of ToTo's Open Mic Mondays. The music management and marketing agency, is also changing the game by giving away 4 hours of advertisement on Las Vegas' largest digital billboard truck to the best performer every Open Mic Monday.
This gives the local artists the opportunity to promote any music videos, cover art & upcoming shows, all over the Worl Famous Las Vegas Downtown Fremont area... a type of prize unlike any we've ever seen before for local music artists. Don't miss out on the fun and your chance to win – head to 700 Fremont every other Monday and experience the best open mic in Las Vegas! With their next one being on Monday, February 27th (2/27/2023). This isn't the first time Danny Calderin & ToTo Entertainment have given back to the local Las Vegas music scene, for 2023 will be their 6th year of doing VIBEZ IN THE VALLEY, a showcase combining headline & local talent. Danny continues to make an impact on Las Vegas music culture and does not seem to be going anywhere, anytime soon. So Stay tuned for ToTo Entertainment's announcements of all future show dates, details AND opportunities.
Daniel Calderin
