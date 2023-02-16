Việt Nam boosts effective enforcement of Torture Convention

VIETNAM, February 16 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will make more efforts to increase the effectiveness of the enforcement of legal regulations on anti-torture, according to a new plan recently approved by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang.

The document focuses on enhancing the efficient enforcement of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (the Torture Convention), as well as implementing appropriate recommendations of the UN Committee Against Torture (CAT).

The plan assigns tasks to each ministry, sector and locality, and requires effective coordination between them.

It stresses the need to continue investing in building and completing facilities and equipment serving State agencies’ related works, and improving the efficiency of the implementation of regulations on ensuring rights of those held in custody or temporary detention, sentenced persons and those subject to administrative handling measures.

Under the plan, Việt Nam will improve the efficiency of receiving and handling denunciations related to torture, and step up the investigation, prosecution and trial in a strict and transparent manner.

Attention will be paid to the intensification of communications, education and training on the Torture Convention as well as national law on this issue, and the country’s efforts and achievements.

The plan aims to continue the effective implementation of the 2013 Constitution and define tasks and the roadmap to implement them in order to efficiently carry out regulations of the convention and relevant recommendations of CAT.

This will contribute to promoting people's enjoyment of the right to health and bodily autonomy, in accordance with the Constitution, laws and socio-economic conditions of Việt Nam.

It will also respond to international and local requirements, as well as national security, and social order and safety. — VNS