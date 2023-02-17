Intellectuals, scientists, writers, artists praised for contributions

VIETNAM, February 17 - HÀ NỘI — Võ Văn Thưởng, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, on Thursday praised intellectuals, scientists, writers, and artists for their contributions to the country’s science, technology, health care, education-training, culture, and national defence.

During a Hà Nội meeting with 210 delegates representing millions of intellectuals, scientists, writers, and artists nationwide, Thưởng pledged favourable conditions for their development.

Thưởng quoted late President Hồ Chí Minh as saying that the intellectuals, scientists, writers, and artists are the nation's precious resources.

He underlined the key role they play for the nation’s destiny and future, calling on them to constantly promote their talents and intelligence. He also suggested they strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and pay attention to training and mentoring next generations to shoulder future responsibilities.

He appreciated and acknowledged practical recommendations and suggestions by participants at the event, affirming that thanks to unremitting efforts of the entire Party, people and army, including the contingent of intellectuals, scientists, writers, and artists, the country continues to reap important achievements.

Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Information and Education Commission, said the meeting highlighted the significance of the contributors, saying that it shows the Party and State's attention to the fields of science and technology, education and training, and culture and art.

Participants shared experience and prominent achievements, while proposing recommendations for the country’s development in the future.

They showed the hope that the Party and State will continue to complete mechanisms and policies in order to create favourable conditions for the contingent of scientists, intellectuals, writers, and artists to grow stronger, enabling them to make more contributions, thus meeting the development requirements of the country in the new period.

Thưởng affirmed that the Party and State always create the best conditions for the contingent of scientists, intellectuals, writers, and artists at home and abroad to promote their intellectual research and creation ability, and discoveries.

He expressed his belief that the intellectuals, scientists, writers, and artists will firmly overcome all difficulties and challenges to gain new achievements, making significant contributions to the nation's prosperous development. — VNS