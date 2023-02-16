Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,419 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Donates Equipment to Pakistan Navy School after Participating in Naval Exercise

Nearly a dozen NAVCENT personnel, including Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of NAVCENT, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, visited the Special Children School at Pakistan Naval Station Karsaz in Karachi the day after maritime drills for exercise Aman 2023 concluded at sea. NAVCENT personnel delivered physical therapy and mobility equipment to the school.

“Relationships among maritime partners extend beyond operations at sea, so we are proud to support Pakistan Navy’s special children's school in a meaningful way,” said Cooper. “Our visit and exercise participation reflect Pakistan’s leading role in maritime security, the depth of our strong relationship and mutual commitment to safeguarding regional seas.”

U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) participated in exercise events at sea while Marines from Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) and a U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal team trained alongside Pakistani counterparts in Karachi.

Led by the Pakistan Navy, Aman 2023 aimed to strengthen relationships and enhance interoperability among participating navies. The exercise included events focused on maritime defense, vessel boarding procedures, explosive ordnance disposal, aircraft integration and ship navigation.

U.S. forces also participated in the previous iteration of the exercise in February 2021.

The U.S. 5th Fleet operating area includes 21 countries, the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal.

You just read:

U.S. Donates Equipment to Pakistan Navy School after Participating in Naval Exercise

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.