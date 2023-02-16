U.S. Donates Equipment to Pakistan Navy School after Participating in Naval Exercise

Nearly a dozen NAVCENT personnel, including Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of NAVCENT, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, visited the Special Children School at Pakistan Naval Station Karsaz in Karachi the day after maritime drills for exercise Aman 2023 concluded at sea. NAVCENT personnel delivered physical therapy and mobility equipment to the school.

“Relationships among maritime partners extend beyond operations at sea, so we are proud to support Pakistan Navy’s special children's school in a meaningful way,” said Cooper. “Our visit and exercise participation reflect Pakistan’s leading role in maritime security, the depth of our strong relationship and mutual commitment to safeguarding regional seas.”

U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) participated in exercise events at sea while Marines from Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) and a U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal team trained alongside Pakistani counterparts in Karachi.

Led by the Pakistan Navy, Aman 2023 aimed to strengthen relationships and enhance interoperability among participating navies. The exercise included events focused on maritime defense, vessel boarding procedures, explosive ordnance disposal, aircraft integration and ship navigation.

U.S. forces also participated in the previous iteration of the exercise in February 2021.

The U.S. 5th Fleet operating area includes 21 countries, the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal.