ACE team, college professors visit CNATT for occupational review

According to Jessica Sabo, associate director for ACE’s learning evaluations department, the purpose of this visit was to determine how the Sailors’ occupational standards, knowledge and skills on the job translate to college credit recommendations. Approximately 30 Sailors participated in the face to face and virtual review.

Sabo, who has been working with ACE for about 11 years, really enjoys this type of work.

“I really love doing these reviews because you can see how military training supports the objectives of the DoD, and how it helps the servicemembers’ development,” Sabo said. “It’s really rewarding, meeting with people directly who are going to benefit from these credit recommendations.”

John Clayton, a CNATT training specialist, served as the liaison between the organizations.

“We are always very grateful to come down to CNATT,” Sabo said. “They (the CNATT staff) are always very welcoming and provide us with the information we need to do our jobs here.”