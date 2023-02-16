Ceremony of signing agreements on the establishment of UNESCO Chairs in Turkmenistan

16/02/2023

On February 16, 2023, the official ceremony of signing bilateral documents on the creation of UNESCO Chairs in two higher educational institutions of the country was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The heads and employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, the rectors of the Magtymguly Turkmen State University and Seyitnazar Seydi Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute, senior representatives of UNESCO and the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO participated in the event.

The signing ceremony was opened by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to France, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to UNESCO M. Charyev. Also during the event, the Minister of Education of Turkmenistan G. Ataeva, the Deputy Director General of UNESCO Ms. Stefania Giannini, and the Executive Secretary of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO Ch. Rustemova spoke, who noted the importance of opening the first UNESCO Chairs in Turkmenistan.

Then the rector of Magtymguly Turkmen State University B. Orazdurdyeva signed the Agreement on the establishment of the UNESCO Chair "Cultural Heritage: from the past to the future" at the Turkmen State University named after Magtymguly and the rector of Seyitnazar Seydi Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute G. Mukhammedov signed the Agreement on the establishment of the UNESCO Chair "Environmental Education for Sustainable Development" at the Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute named after Seytnazar Seydi.

The network of UNESCO Chairs UNITWIN, which unites similar chairs of higher educational institutions of 117 states, gives them the opportunity to develop multilateral cooperation in the field of science and education and share national experience on an international scale.