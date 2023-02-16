Meeting at the MFA of Turkmenistan with appointed Ambassador of the Netherlands

16/02/2023

215

On February 16, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V. Hajiyev met with the appointed Ambassador of the Netherlands to Turkmenistan (from residence in Astana) Andre Carstens at the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan.

Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment, V. Hajiyev wished him fruitful work and success in his diplomatic activities.

In expanding the political and diplomatic dialogue, a special place was given to increasing contacts between the foreign ministries, in particular, to establishing a mechanism for regular political consultations.

The parties also exchanged views on the development of cooperation within the European Union. In order to promote trade and economic cooperation, the EU-Turkmenistan Joint Committee has been established. So far, 20 meetings of the Joint Committee have been organized. The last meeting was held on November 24, 2022 in Ashgabat.

Noting the great potential in the trade and economic sphere, V. Hajiyev pointed out the expediency of finding ways to increase trade, including through the creation of a Business Council or a Working Group in the field of business and trade.

Diplomats noted with satisfaction the institutions of interregional cooperation in the "Central Asia - European Union" format, the last meeting of which was held in Samarkand on November 17, 2022.