Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,469 in the last 365 days.

Meeting at the MFA of Turkmenistan with appointed Ambassador of the Netherlands

Meeting at the MFA of Turkmenistan with appointed Ambassador of the Netherlands

16/02/2023

215

On February 16, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V. Hajiyev met with the appointed Ambassador of the Netherlands to Turkmenistan (from residence in Astana) Andre Carstens at the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan.

Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment, V. Hajiyev wished him fruitful work and success in his diplomatic activities.

In expanding the political and diplomatic dialogue, a special place was given to increasing contacts between the foreign ministries, in particular, to establishing a mechanism for regular political consultations.

The parties also exchanged views on the development of cooperation within the European Union. In order to promote trade and economic cooperation, the EU-Turkmenistan Joint Committee has been established. So far, 20 meetings of the Joint Committee have been organized. The last meeting was held on November 24, 2022 in Ashgabat.

Noting the great potential in the trade and economic sphere, V. Hajiyev pointed out the expediency of finding ways to increase trade, including through the creation of a Business Council or a Working Group in the field of business and trade.

Diplomats noted with satisfaction the institutions of interregional cooperation in the "Central Asia - European Union" format, the last meeting of which was held in Samarkand on November 17, 2022.

You just read:

Meeting at the MFA of Turkmenistan with appointed Ambassador of the Netherlands

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.