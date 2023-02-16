Credentials received from newly appointed Ambassadors of foreign countries

16/02/2023

203

On February 14-16, 2023, on assignment of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan G. Mammedova received credentials from the Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of a number of foreign states - the Czech Republic Vaclav Yilek, the Republic of Cuba Carlos Enrique Valdez, Australia Graeme Meehan Leslie, the Kingdom of Sweden Thomas Danestad, Mongolia Dorji Bayarkhuu and the Kingdom of the Netherlands Andre Carstens.

On behalf of the leader of Turkmenistan, the head of the national Parliament congratulated each one of the foreign diplomats on their appointment to a responsible position, wishing them success in strengthening the relations of friendship and interstate dialogue, which is successfully developed both on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

The plenipotentiary representatives of these foreign countries, sequentially, conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the leadership of their states to our esteemed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the entire turkmen people.

During the conversations, the plenipotentiary representatives were informed about the priorities of the domestic and foreign policy pursued by the head of Turkmenistan, the most important vector of which is the establishment of wide international cooperation in the interests of world peace and sustainable development.

The diplomats were also familiarized with the structure and activities of the Mejlis, with the fundamental reforms being carried out in the law-making sphere.

The Ambassadors highly evaluated the prospects for developing cooperation both in a bilateral and multilateral format, including through inter-parliamentary relations, major international organizations and its structures.