Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,487 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement on Harris County Decision to Waste Additional Taxpayer Resources in Effort to Defund the Police

TEXAS, February 16 - February 16, 2023

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement on Harris County Decision to Waste Additional Taxpayer Resources in Effort to Defund the Police

(AUSTIN) — Harris County has always had the opportunity to resolve this by communicating with my office and with the constables who have remained at the negotiating table. Law enforcement has been consistently available and open to finding a local solution that is mutually acceptable to all parties. Instead, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and the Harris County commissioners would prefer to waste taxpayer resources with more frivolous legal action. 

Taxpayers already paid for a lawsuit in fall 2022 that changed absolutely nothing because the outcome simply restated the Comptroller’s position: Harris County can resolve this by fully funding the constables' office or getting voter permission to defund law enforcement. Unfortunately, Judge Hidalgo’s actions only served to poison previously fruitful negotiations with the Harris County constables.

Harris County law enforcement deserves a county judge and commissioner’s court that support their efforts to keep county residents, businesses and communities safe. Instead, Judge Hidalgo is wasting taxpayer dollars in her crusade to defund the police, satisfy her liberal donors in New York and San Francisco and further her own political career.

Note: For a copy of the Comptroller's notice of determination (PDF) sent to the Harris County Commissioner's Court, go to the Comptroller's website.

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement on Harris County Decision to Waste Additional Taxpayer Resources in Effort to Defund the Police

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.