$30M in Grand Challenges Grants Awarded

Maryland Initiative for Literacy and Equity (MILE)

The COVID- 19 pandemic produced the greatest decrease in literacy scores in more than 30 years. But for adults and children living in marginalized communities, “access to literacy achievement is not something that was ‘lost’—full literacy it has always come with barriers,” said Donald “DJ” Bolger, associate professor of Human Development and Quantitative Methodology, and leader of the MILE initiative to strongly boost U.S. literacy. “Illiteracy in adulthood impacts one’s health and life expectancy, a person’s likelihood of being unemployed, living in poverty and participation in their community—even access to voting.”

The project aims to close opportunity gaps that have contributed to longstanding societal inequities even as they threaten to create new ones. Literacy is an unequally allocated resource, Bolger said, and the need to transform literacy is particularly apparent in Maryland. The state once boasted strong reading scores, but has now been surpassed by states including Mississippi, which struggled in last place nationally until it made a concerted literacy push in recent years.

One of the initiative’s bedrock goals is to better connect literacy research to U.S. teacher preparation and professional development. This means sharing evidence-based best practices in libraries and community organizations and with policymakers, allowing those practices to reach students and families, Bolger said. Team members of MILE are also determined to bring together educators, speech pathologists, linguists and librarians with policymakers to change how literacy studies are envisioned and conducted to reap more relevant knowledge from beyond affluent neighborhoods where they typically happen. The socioeconomically narrow focus leaves out people and groups—multilingual learners, underserved communities of color—who stand to benefit the most from the research, he said,

“Our work in MILE is about acknowledging the value of literacy as a lifelong tool for membership and participation in society, and about building access to this vital resource, so that every person can have the opportunity to thrive,” he said. “It is truly the grand challenge of our time, and one MILE will work to address.”

Team: Simone Gibson, associate professor, School of Education and Urban Studies, Morgan State University; Colin Phillips, professor, Linguistics, Language Science Center director and Distinguished Scholar-Teacher; Juan Uriagereka, professor, Linguistics and director, School of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures; Jade Wexler, associate professor, Counseling, Higher Education and Special Education; Ebony Terrell Shockley, associate clinical professor, executive director of educator preparation; Rochelle Newman, chair, Hearing and Speech Sciences; Jennifer Turner, associate professor, Teaching and Learning, Policy and Leadership; José Ortiz, clinical assistant professor, Hearing and Speech Sciences; Maggie Peterson, assistant clinical professor and director of the University of Maryland Writing Project, Teaching and Learning, Policy and Leadership; Elizabeth Bonsignore, assistant research scientist, College of Information Studies; Kira Gor, professor, School of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures; Jennifer Littlefield, lecturer, director of undergraduate studies, School of Public Policy; Shanna Pearson, professor and associate dean of faculty affairs, School of Public Policy; Brandi Slaughter, associate clinical professor, School of Public Policy; Melinda Martin-Beltran, associate professor, Teaching and Learning, Policy and Leadership; Rachel Romeo, assistant professor, Human Development and Quantitative Methodology; Drew Fagan, associate clinical professor, Teaching and Learning, Policy and Leadership; Ayanna Baccus, associate clinical professor, Teaching and Learning, Policy and Leadership; Nan Bernstein Ratner, professor, Hearing and Speech Sciences and director of Graduate Studies, Neuroscience and Cognitive Science Program; Christy Tirrell-Corbin, clinical professor, Human Development and Quantitative Methodology; Susan De La Paz, professor, Counseling, Higher Education and Special Education; Jason Chow, associate professor, Counseling, Higher Education and Special Education; Jeff MacSwan, professor, Teaching and Learning, Policy and Leadership; Kellie Rolstad, associate professor, Teaching and Learning, Policy and Leadership