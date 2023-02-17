The Ottawa Winterfest 2023: A Celebration of Art, Music, and Literature

Amidst a cold and snowy winter, Ottawa is about to experience a whole lot of warmth and excitment as the Ottawa Winterfest along with the and the Ottawa International Crafts & Book Expo arrives at the iconic Horticulture Building in Lansdowne Park. This three-day event, taking place from Friday, March 3rd to Sunday, March 5th, 2023, will be a celebration of art, music, and literature, featuring an eclectic array of amazing musicians, engaging speakers, sensational artisans, and brilliant authors and book publishers.

Whether you're a fan of live music, amazing books, community engagement, or unique arts and crafts, the Ottawa Winterfest has something for everyone. You'll get the chance to enjoy a variety of musical acts and performances, as well as attend workshops and discussions hosted by some of the city’s most inspiring thought leaders.

In addition to the music and speeches, the Ottawa Winterfest will also feature a wide selection of artisans showcasing their incredible talents in a variety of media. From jewellery and pottery to paintings and sculptures, you'll have the opportunity to discover and purchase works from some of the most talented artists in the city and beyond—with expected guests from neighbouring cities and countries as well.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/bC9Mn3C8pVU

For book lovers, the Ottawa Winterfest and the Ottawa International Crafts & Book Expo will be an especially exciting event. With a diverse selection of authors and book publishers in attendance, visitors will have the chance to meet local writers, attend book signings, and browse a wide selection of new releases and classic titles.

The Horticulture Building in Lansdowne Park is a perfect venue for this festival due to its spacious layout, stunning architecture, and beautiful surroundings. Visitors will be able to enjoy the natural beauty of the park while taking in the sights and sounds of the event.

In addition to the art, music, and literature, the Ottawa Winterfest will also feature a variety of food and drink vendors, making it a perfect way to spend the day out with family or friends.

The Ottawa Winterfest is a must-attend event for anyone who loves vibrant cultural experiences and looking to network within the creative community in Canada. Weekend Pass Tickets are $20, with a portion of proceeds going towards funding for the Ottawa Mission.

Don't miss out on this exciting celebration of art, music, and literature!

