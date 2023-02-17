Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Drugs and Companies Insight Report, 2023 Updates: Analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments
As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis pipeline constitutes 100+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis treatment therapies.
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Overview
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is one of a group of disorders known as motor neuron diseases. It is characterized by the progressive degeneration and eventual death of nerve cells (motor neurons) in the brain and spinal cord that facilitate communication between the nervous system and voluntary muscles of the body. ALS affects both the upper and lower motor neurons, so that the transmission of messages is interrupted.
Some of the key takeaways from the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Report:
- Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Key players such as - Acurastem, Everfront Biotech Co., Ltd, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, AL-S Pharma, Novartis, Annexon Biosceinces, MediciNova, Treeway, Biogen, and others, are developing therapies for the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis treatment
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Emerging therapies such as - AS-202, HK001, Tegoprubart, AP-101, BLZ945, ANX005, MN-166, TW001, BIIB067, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market in the coming years.
- In October 2021, Biogen Inc. announced topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 VALOR study of tofersen (BIIB067), an investigational antisense drug being evaluated for people with superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS
Route of Administration
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Topical
Molecule Type
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Peptides
- Polymer
- Small molecule
- Gene therapy
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Assessment by Product Type
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis By Stage and Product Type
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Assessment by Route of Administration
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis By Stage and Route of Administration
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Assessment by Molecule Type
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis by Stage and Molecule Type
DelveInsight's Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Report covers around 100+ products under different phases of clinical development like
- Late-stage products (Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II)
- Early-stage product (Phase I)
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
- Route of Administration
Some of the key companies in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market include:
Key companies developing therapies for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis treatment are - Biogen Inc, 1st Bio Therapeutics Inc, AcuraStem Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp, Orpheris Inc, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc, PurMinds NeuroPharma Inc, QurAlis Corporation, Treeway BV, and others.
Emerging Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:
- AS-202: Acurastem
- HK001: Everfront Biotech Co., Ltd
- Tegoprubart: Eledon Pharmaceuticals
- AP-101: AL-S Pharma
- BLZ945: Novartis
- ANX005: Annexon Biosceinces
- MN-166: MediciNova
- TW001: Treeway
- BIIB067: Biogen
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Analysis:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Market Drivers
- Rising incidence of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
- Increasing geriatric population
- Improving Healthcare Infrastructure
- Demand for New and Effective Drugs
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Market Barriers
- Aggressive nature of disease and the complexity of targeting the CNS
- The current standard of care for patients with newly-diagnosed Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis has limited effectiveness and a second line has not been established
Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis drugs and therapies
