Global Ankle Fusion Plates Market Report 2022: Rising Number of Road Accidents Fuels Growth
The global ankle fusion plates market is anticipated to register growth at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the growing prevalence of arthritis across the globe. Moreover, the rising geriatric population more prone to osteoporosis and other bone-related ailments is adding to the market growth.
With growing age, the bone density gets weaker, due to which the elderly population becomes vulnerable to the risk of breaking the bone or incurring any bone injury. Ankle fusion plates refer to implants placed inside the body to repair or reconstruct the damaged or injured part of the ankle. These plates strengthen the tendons and ligaments, attach them to the bone, hold the bones together, or replace them. Moreover, the growing deficiency of calcium, particularly among the old age population, is indirectly supplementing the market growth.
Rising Number of Road Accidents Fuel the Market Growth
The increasing number of road accidents is also resulting in fatal ankle injuries or ankle fractures. According to a report by the World Health Organization, road accidents are one of the primary reasons as crashes kill more than 1.25 million people and severely injure approximately 50 million people a year. This, in turn, is adding to the number of people opting for arthrodesis, a surgery performed to join two or more bones in a joint, thereby augmenting the demand for ankle fusion plates.
Introduction of Biomaterial Fusion Plates Facilitates the Market Growth
Ankle fusion surgery is one of the most common surgical practices across the world. However, the currently available fusion plates present concerns related to safety and costs. Therefore, several leading manufacturers are now introducing enhanced biomaterial plates that get easily absorbed within the body. For instance, fusion plates made from tantalum, a porous material, offer high functional properties and biocompatibility, making the plate an ideal construct to facilitate bony fusion in ankle surgery. Apart from tantalum, silicon nitride, bioactive glass, and amino peptide bone grafts are all prominent biomaterials that support spinal fusion. Their unique compositions allow them to be biocompatible in the ankles and stimulate the osteoblast formation, which supports the fusion success.
Report Scope
Ankle fusion plates Market, by Fracture Site:
Ankle fusion plates Market, Fracture Pattern:
- Medial
- Lateral
- Posterior Malleoli
- Anterior
- Others
Ankle fusion plates Market, by End-user:
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Others
Ankle fusion plates Market, by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Ankle Fusion Plates Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. Clinical Trial Analysis
7. Patent Analysis
8. Global Ankle Fusion Plates Market Outlook
9. North America Ankle Fusion Plates Market Outlook
10. Europe Ankle Fusion Plates Market Outlook
11. Asia-Pacific Ankle Fusion Plates Market Outlook
12. South America Ankle Fusion Plates Market Outlook
13. Middle East and Africa Ankle Fusion Plates Market Outlook
14. Market Dynamics
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. SWOT Analysis: Global Ankle Fusion Plates Market
17. Competitive Landscape (Inclusive of SWOT Analysis of Players Profiled)
18. Strategic Recommendations
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Stryker Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson
- Enovis Corporation
- Paragon 28, Inc.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
- Leith Medical, Inc.
- Acumed, LLC
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
- Dieter Marquardt Medizintechnik GmbH
