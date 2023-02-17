LinkBiz Solutions Announces Estate and Trust Planning Services

Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - LinkBiz Solutions, a formerly Chicago-based tax and accounting consulting company, is pleased to announce the addition of estate and trust planning services to its offerings. To try to help clients maximize their cash flow and build wealth, LinkBiz has assembled a team of tax attorneys, certified public accountants, and financial advisors to serve as a virtual family office. The company, founded by Matthew Linklater, adds the new services to inspire its mission of bringing businesses to new financial levels, enabling them to focus on even bigger goals.

"We have established ourselves as a Virtual Family Office, we have detailed the many cash flow-boosting tactics that family offices utilize, and we have brought them to the attention of businesses across the United States," says Linklater.

The company aims to assist companies of any size and operating in any sector in more effectively navigating the current financial landscape and optimizing their available cash. Linklater claims, "We provide expert guidance to successfully chart a course through today's complex fiscal terrain."

LinkBiz Solutions has developed and lent its financial knowledge through more than 20,000 business meetings and 3,000 presentations given to audiences.

The company's services include insurance, accounting, and financial advising. "The accounting and tax services aim to develop forward-looking strategies based on a business's current situation," says Linklater. "Business tax credits are available to companies of all sizes, helping them save big by maximizing allowable deductions and incentives. Furthermore, our wealth creation strategies aim to increase cash flow while building wealth for generations to come." Now, the company adds estate and trust planning to its toolbox.

"Our team has expanded our services to include estate and trust planning, helping clients plan for the future," holds Linklater. Through the new services, LinkBiz Solutions hopes clients will find a secure financial foundation and a greater sense of control over their money.

"We are adapting to the changing times and the new financial landscape and are continuing to provide our clients with the same level of expertise and service they have come to expect from us," says Linklater.

LinkBiz Solutions is a leading consulting firm offering tax and accounting services to businesses in Chicago and beyond. With a team of experienced professionals, the company assists businesses in all aspects of financial management, from cash flow optimization to tax and accounting preparation. The company is committed to helping its clients reach their financial goals and build a secure financial future. For more information, contact Matthew Linklater at matt@linkbizsolutions.com and visit the company's website at https://www.linkbizsolutions.com/.

