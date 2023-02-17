DEADLINE ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 3, 2023 in Invivyd Lawsuit - IVVD

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. ("Invivyd" or the "Company") IVVD of a class action securities lawsuit.

The lawsuit on behalf of Invivyd investors has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts. This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Adagio common stock between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021, both dates inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim that ADG20, an investigational monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, was effective against Omicron were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (b) defendants' claims regarding ADG20's efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; and (c) ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Invivyd during the relevant timeframe, you have until April 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

