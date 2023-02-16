Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1300 Block of Kearney Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to the discovery of human remains on Friday, February 3, 2023, in the 1300 block of Kearney Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 8:31 am, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of human remains located in the yard of a residence. Upon arrival, officers located the remains. The remains were confirmed to be human by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The remains were recovered and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination.

 

The detectives’ investigation determined that the death of the victim was the result of a homicide.

 

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending a positive identification and next of kin notification.

 

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 32-year-old Lavaughn Barnes, of Northeast, DC, was arrested. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

