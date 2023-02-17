Senate Passes Manchin, Capito Bipartisan Resolution Condemning Chinese Spy Balloon

February 16, 2023

Washington, DC – Last night, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito’s (R-WV) bipartisan resolution condemning the Chinese spy balloon that was first publicly reported in U.S. airspace above Billings, Montana.

“China’s efforts to spy on the United States cannot and will not be tolerated. Our bipartisan resolution condemns in the strongest terms the Chinese spy balloon and their intrusion on our airspace. I’m committed to protecting West Virginians and Americans and the values we hold dear and will continue working to get answers on this unacceptable incursion,” said Senator Manchin, member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s brazen violation of U.S. airspace is alarming and unacceptable – but not surprising. I am proud to join with my colleagues to pass this resolution, and call out the CCP for this surveillance program and their other intelligence collection activities that threaten our national security. This motion calls on President Biden to inform Congress about this and other violations of U.S. airspace, and how we will counter threats like this moving forward. As a new member of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, I will work to ensure our military has the resources it needs to defend our nation from threats to our security,” Senator Capito said.

Senators Manchin and Capito were joined by Senators Jon Tester (D-MT), Susan Collins (R-ME), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Gary Peters (D-MI), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Chris Coons (D-DE), Rick Scott (R-FL), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Katie Britt (R-AL) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).



